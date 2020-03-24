VIDEO: The NYC Gay Men's Chorus Sings 'Come Rain or Come Shine'

Check out the members of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus as they perform a splendid rendition of the Judy Garland staple, "Come Rain or Come Shine" in a new arrangement by Kevin Robison.

New York City Gay Men's Chorus is a world-class, world-renowned New York institution and a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ community. NYCGMC is comprised of more than 250 talented singers of various ages, backgrounds, and experiences.

Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world.

For more information visit nycgmc.org





