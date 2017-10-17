VIDEO: The Kids of Stagedoor Manor Salute Sondheim with a FOLLIES Favorite!

A special edition of T Magazine is celebrating people who are "redefining our culture." One of those people is the great Stephen Sondheim, and the talented kids from Stagedoor Manor are helping to vocalize his achievements.

Watch their performance of a Follies favorite, "I'm Still Here," below!

Stagedoor Manor is the only camp of its kind in the world, training kids age 10-18 for the past 42 years in the performing arts at its unique campus in upstate New York. In its eight full-sized on-campus theaters, Stagedoor has inspired a who's who of actors including Ansel Elgort, Zach Braff, Sebastian Stan, Natalie Portman, Robert Downey, Jr., and Beanie Feldstein. In 2012, Stagedoor Manor received the Theatre Arts Education Award from the Theatre Museum, celebrating outstanding achievement in theatre.

Image via https://stagedoormanorstudios.com/

