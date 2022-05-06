VIDEO: The Five Young Stars of Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE are On the Rise!
Mrs. Doubtfire is currently playing on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
The HIillard family is back on Broadway! After a brief hiatus, Mrs. Doubtfire has returned to its home at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where it is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week. Five small reasons for its success are the talented young actors playing the Hillard kids- Austin Elle Fisher, Titus Landegger, Ava Gail Prince, and Tyler Wladis, who are making their Broadway debuts, and Analise Scarpaci, who returns to the show following its break.
Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.
Below, watch as all five kids check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia!