VIDEO: The Five Young Stars of Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE are On the Rise!

The HIillard family is back on Broadway! After a brief hiatus, Mrs. Doubtfire has returned to its home at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where it is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week. Five small reasons for its success are the talented young actors playing the Hillard kids- Austin Elle Fisher, Titus Landegger, Ava Gail Prince, and Tyler Wladis, who are making their Broadway debuts, and Analise Scarpaci, who returns to the show following its break.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

Below, watch as all five kids check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia!