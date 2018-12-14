VIDEO: The Crawley Family Returns in the DOWNTON ABBEY Film Teaser

The Crawley's return in the first teaser trailer for the Downton Abbey film. This is the first glimpse of them after their departure in 2015 after six award-winning seasons on PBS and ITV.

Watch the teaser below!

The first look features mostly interior and overhead shots of Highclere that will certainly look fantastic on the big-screen canvas. It comes ahead of The film is set to be released on September 20, 2019 in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will release the film a abroad a week earlier.

The show's creator, Julian Fellowes, wrote the script and is producing with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge with Michael Engler directing.

The cast returning includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, HARRY Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

