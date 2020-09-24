VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Reunites for 'Ain't Too Proud to Beg'; Whoopi Goldberg and More Announced for Virtual Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ain't Too Proud on Broadway will host a virtual event exploring the Black Lives Matter movement and the impact of history on the current fight for racial equality.

The company will be joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Temptations' founder Otis Williams, and the show's Tony-nominated book writer, Dominique Morisseau for the event, which the production is co-presenting with American Express.

Further details will be announced on show's website and social media channels shortly.

Check out their announcement along with an electrifying performance of their classic title tune, 'Ain't Too Proud to Beg' here:

Look who's back together in person! Tonight, the folks at #TheAtlanticFest got a sneak peek at our upcoming @AintTooProud virtual event in partnership with @AmericanExpress... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sJYkUQPEQE - Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) September 25, 2020

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

