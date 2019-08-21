VIDEO: The Cast Of & JULIET Brings The Songs of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, & More To Life!
& Juliet - the joyous new musical that imagines Juliet's famous ending as just her beginning - soars with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed song-writer of some of the biggest pop anthems of the last 30 years.
Get a first look at the cast performing Martin's Top 40 singles with their orchestra for the very first time below!
& Juliet brings together a host of acclaimed West End stars who have headlined some of the most celebrated shows of recent years: Miriam-Teak Lee (Hamilton),Cassidy Janson (Leading Ladies, Chess, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical); Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked); Arun Blair-Mangat (Leave to Remain, Angels in America); Melanie La Barrie (Wicked, Matilda); Jordan Luke Gage (who starred in the lead role of Strat in Bat Out of Hell), and Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening).
Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet will be directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber, stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.