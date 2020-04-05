VIDEO: The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Plays the South African National Anthem From Their Homes

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra have released a video of members performing the South African National Anthem from their homes.

"Music will sustain us in this virus disaster that separates us physically," Bernhard Gueller, principal guest conductor of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra says in the video, which was shared on YouTube. "Let music unite us spiritually."

The video features musicians Erik Dippenaar on harpsichord and Refiloe Olifant on baroque violin.

Watch the full performance below!





