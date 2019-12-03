VIDEO: The Boy Band Project Releases Original Holiday Song 'Jingle My Bells'

The holiday season is about to get even sexier, and you don't even have to wait for Christmas to open this package! Travis Nesbitt, The Muse Presents, and composer Michael Mott are thrilled to release their first holiday visual/single "Jingle My Bells" from contemporary boy band cover group, The Boy Band Project. "Jingle My Bells" is available now for streaming and download through iTunes and Youtube.

Check out the video below!

Following the success of their summer hit "Get Behind My Love" (22,000+ views on YouTube), "Jingle My Bells" is a catchy holiday romp, chock-full of hilarious camp and fun innuendo from the all-gay boy band that pays homage to your favorite NSYNC and Backstreet Boys music videos. The song, composed by Michael Mott and produced by Richard James, features band members Travis Nesbitt, the boy next door; Christopher Messina, the sporty one; Daniel LeClaire, the sensitive one; and Jesse Corbin, the bad boy. The music video was directed by Nathan Chang of Halleloo Productions, and shot at the Borgenicht Estate in Long Valley, NJ, with a cameo by Jenna Leigh Green, star of the '90s hit sitcom, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

By popular demand, The Boy Band Project continues their show Boy Band Brunch, which delivers Boys, Booty-shaking, Booze, and BRUNCH in New York City at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036) on December 15 and 29, and Sundays in 2020 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are currently available here: (https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/tktf9DPencfpeO7unkSw/1574017200000)

The Boy Band Project will headline The Red Room Cabaret (Basilio Badillo 330, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico) February 2 - March 1, with shows at 5:00 pm and 9:30 pm. Tickets are currently available here: (https://www.actiientertainment.com)

Recently seen this year opening for Todrick Hall on his "Haus Party Tour," being featured on "Good Morning America," headlining in Provincetown for Carnival week, and as cover boys for the NYC Pride issue of GetOut Magazine, The Boy Band Project is an all-gay, scintillating, boy band cover group that re-imagines the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers, and more. This musical thrill-fest features a group of boys direct from Broadway's Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, and Rock of Ages.





