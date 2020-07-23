VIDEO: The Bonner Family Covers 'Run and Tell That' from HAIRSPRAY

The Bonner Family, a family comprised of Christian-Gospel singers, have released a cover of 'Run and Tell That' from the musical Hairspray.

The music video, made in collaboration with the YouTube channel Working with Lemons, focuses on the beauty of diversity and the importance of Black joy.

"We're dealing with some of the same issues that were happening in Hairspray the musical and so we decided to do one of our favorite songs: Run and Tell That featuring The Bonner Family! Share this video to help share some more light with the world during this difficult time," wrote the channel.

Watch the video below!

