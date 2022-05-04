VIDEO: The Best of Ariana DeBose- Host of the 2022 Tony Awards!

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Broadway has found a Tonys host in Ariana DeBose! The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

"I'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!" said Ariana DeBose. "This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12th."

Can't wait to see her on the Radio City stage? Check out some of Ariana's best past performances while you count down the days!

Ariana plays 'Nautica' in Bring It On- 2012

Ariana plays 'Mary Wilson' in Motown- 2013

Ariana as 'Jane' in A Bronx Tale- 2016

Ariana is 'Disco Donna' in Summer- 2018

Ariana plays 'Alyssa Greene' in The Prom on Netflix- 2020

Ariana sings Rodgers and Hammerstein- 2021

Ariana performs at Wicked in Concert- 2021

Ariana plays 'Emma Tate' in Schmigadoon!- 2021