VIDEO: Take a Costume Workshop With Mr. B as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Series

Lincoln Center posted a new costume workshop as part of its Pop-Up Classroom series!

Using everyday items, create costumes for your favorite characters with Mr. B!

You will need the following supplies:

-Any kind of hat

-Scarf

-Blanket, sheet, or towel

Check out the video below!

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

Find more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos at https://www.LincolnCenter.org.





