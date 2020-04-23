Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Take a Costume Workshop With Mr. B as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Series

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  

Lincoln Center posted a new costume workshop as part of its Pop-Up Classroom series!

Using everyday items, create costumes for your favorite characters with Mr. B!

You will need the following supplies:
-Any kind of hat
-Scarf
-Blanket, sheet, or towel

Check out the video below!

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

Find more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos at https://www.LincolnCenter.org.

VIDEO: Take a Costume Workshop With Mr. B as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: AMERICAN IDIOT Original Broadway Cast Sings '21 Guns' to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Improvises a Quarantine-Inspired Song For Conan O'Brien
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 11 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Andrea and Matteo Bocelli Perform 'Fall On Me'