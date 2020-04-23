Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Take a Costume Workshop With Mr. B as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Series
Lincoln Center posted a new costume workshop as part of its Pop-Up Classroom series!
Using everyday items, create costumes for your favorite characters with Mr. B!
You will need the following supplies:
-Any kind of hat
-Scarf
-Blanket, sheet, or towel
Check out the video below!
As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.
Find more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos at https://www.LincolnCenter.org.