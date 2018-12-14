VIDEO: TINA The Musical Performs 'River Deep' at the Royal Variety Performance

The cast of Tina the Musical performed yesterday at the Royal Variety Performance. Check out the cast's full performance of River Deep below!

Last night the Royal Variety Performance was broadcasted on UK channel ITV. The show is held annually in the United Kingdom to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity (of which Queen Elizabeth II is life-patron) and is attended by senior members of the British Royal Family. The evening's performance is presented as a live variety show, usually from a theatre in London and consists of family entertainment that includes comedy, music, dance, magic and other speciality acts.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

