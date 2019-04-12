VIDEO: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs 'River Deep, Mountain High' at the Olivier Awards

It was just announced that Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is headed for Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this fall!

Get excited for the show's Broadway transfer by watching the cast of the West End production perform "River Deep, Mountain High" at the Olivier Awards last weekend!

Check out the video below!

TINA will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street, NYC) on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Preview performances begin on Saturday, October 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.TinaOnBroadway.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am EST through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929.

As previously announced, Tony & Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren, who currently portrays "Tina Turner" in London's West End through April 13, 2019, will reprise her critically-acclaimed performance when the show premieres on Broadway. Further casting will be announced soon.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, Tina - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through December 21, 2019. A German production opened last month at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.





