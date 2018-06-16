VIDEO: TINA THE MUSICAL Keeps The Big Wheels Turning at West End Live

West End's free outdoor performance event West End Live has kicked off today! The cast of Tina kept the big wheels turning with their performance. Watch it below!

Tina, the new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner opened in April at the Aldwych Theatreand is currently booking to 20 October 2018. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hallwith Frank Ketelaar andKees Prins, choreography is byAnthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The cast comprises Adrienne Warren who plays the title role, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner, Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate Tina, Lorna Gayle asTina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Gerard McCarthy as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

For more information, visit https://tinathemusical.com/.

West End Live takes place on Saturday 16 June and Sunday 17 June at London's Trafalgar Square - all free. Produced and organised by Westminster City Council and Society of London Theatre (SOLT), with support from the Mayor of London, it's an annual highlight of London's cultural calendar, with performances, fun photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, merchandise stalls, refreshments and sing-alongs attracting thousands of theatre fans young and old across the weekend.

A packed schedule of productions will be performing at this year's West End Live, including Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom Of The Opera, Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, Kinky Boots, Matilda The Musical, Motown The Musical, Everybody's Talking about Jamie and Thriller Live.

Several new arrivals to London's West End will also be making their West End LIVE debuts, including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, Eugenius!, Brief Encounter, Little Shop Of Horrors, Chicago, Heathers The Musical, Kiss Me, Kate, Knights Of The Rose, Six, Circolombia and Madagascar - A Musical Adventure.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.

