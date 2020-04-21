VIDEO: THE SHOWSTOPPERS Write Another New Song in 24 Hours
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ramin Karimloo challenged The Showstoppers to compose her a musical theatre song in just 24 hours. The improvisers were to compose a song about homeschooling in the style of School of Rock.
Check out the result below!
So, 24 hours ago, @raminkarimloo & his son Hadley challenged us to write a song in the style of @OfficialALW's @SchoolOfRockUK about home schooling in the time of lockdown. Here is what we came up with! ???- The Showstoppers (@TheShowstoppers) April 21, 2020
We hope you enjoy it! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Z0gzuqtDDO
Karimloo saw the video and responded on Twitter.
"Wow. All this from scratch in 24 hours. Video edits and production. Lots of fun whilst raising awareness for a great cause. Amazing iob," he said.
Wow. All this from scratch in 24 hours. Video edits and production. Lots of fun whilst raising awareness for a great cause. Amazing iob. Thanks for including myself and the little fella beside me. https://t.co/G4ks2xEOEJ- Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) April 21, 2020
