VIDEO: THE SHOWSTOPPERS Write Another New Song in 24 Hours

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ramin Karimloo challenged The Showstoppers to compose her a musical theatre song in just 24 hours. The improvisers were to compose a song about homeschooling in the style of School of Rock.

Check out the result below!

So, 24 hours ago, @raminkarimloo & his son Hadley challenged us to write a song in the style of @OfficialALW's @SchoolOfRockUK about home schooling in the time of lockdown. Here is what we came up with! ???



We hope you enjoy it! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Z0gzuqtDDO - The Showstoppers (@TheShowstoppers) April 21, 2020

Karimloo saw the video and responded on Twitter.

"Wow. All this from scratch in 24 hours. Video edits and production. Lots of fun whilst raising awareness for a great cause. Amazing iob," he said.

Wow. All this from scratch in 24 hours. Video edits and production. Lots of fun whilst raising awareness for a great cause. Amazing iob. Thanks for including myself and the little fella beside me. https://t.co/G4ks2xEOEJ - Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) April 21, 2020





