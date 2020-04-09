VIDEO: THE SHOWSTOPPERS Create A Song in 24 Hours: 'Don't Go Out' in the Style of WEST SIDE STORY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, West End and Broadway star Elaine Paige launched the 24-Hour Song Challenge by challenging The Showstoppers to compose her a musical theatre song in just 24 hours. The improvisers were to compose a song about having to stay isolated at home in the style of "West Side Story."

Check out the result below!

The cast includes Ruth Bratt, Pippa Evans, Adam Meggido, and Andrew Pugsley.

Paige responded to the video on Twitter!

"You took my 24hr challenge & succeed 200%" she writes.

Amazing! Absolutely brilliant! Congratulations @TheShowstoppers you took my 24hr challenge & succeeded 200%. A bit of America, Tonight & Officer Krupsky! My favourite West Side Story re-imagined for the #COVID19 crisis. #StayAtHome #StayHomeSaveLives Thank you & well done! https://t.co/3CjNo77DyE - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 9, 2020





