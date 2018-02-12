VIDEO: THE PRINCESS PARTY Gets a Surprise Visit from a Villainous Rachel Bloom

There were certainly no poor, unfortunate souls at last night's Princess Party when none other than Rachel Bloom (of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND fame) stopped by to say hello. Watch her hilarious tune below!

After ten sold out shows and a West Coast tour, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala returned to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. An all-star cast sang the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening.

Featuring: Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Catherine Charlebois (Wicked, Beauty and the Beast), Mara Davi (Dames at Sea, A Chorus Line), Ariana DeBose(Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Newsies), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, NBC's Peter Pan Live), Erin Mackey (In Transit, Amazing Grace), Samantha Massell(Fiddler on the Roof, Rags), introducing Trinity Milosek, Ciara Renee (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On: The Musical), Laurie Veldheer (Newsies, Into the Woods), Catherine Ricafort (Miss Saigon, Holiday Inn), Alexandra Zorn (Thumbelina, Roman Holiday).





