VIDEO: THE MISSING ELEMENT Premieres, Combining Beatbox and Street Dance

The Missing Element premieres as part of Works & Process at Lincoln Center.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Works & Process at the Guggenheim present four newly-commissioned video performances created during Works & Process bubble residencies at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in rural Hudson Valley and performed and filmed in August and September on the Lincoln Center campus.

The performances, which premiere on Sundays in November at 7:30pm, encompass a myriad of dance and musical genres: Afrik, ballroom, beatboxing, body percussion, breaking, flexn, house dance, jazz, Krump, tap, and vogue.

November 1 - The Missing Element with Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate"

November 8 - Music from the Sole with Gregory Richardson and Leonardo Sandoval

November 15 - UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance

November 22 - New York is Burning featuring Les Ballet Afrik with Omari Wiles

Each work premieres digitally at LincolnCenter.organd Lincoln Center's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as well as on Works & Process at the Guggenheim's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. When it is safe for artists and audiences to gather, these works will premiere in full form at Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

"This pandemic derailed our commissioning and presenting timeline so we decided not to cancel but, instead, to support our family of Works & Process artists by forging a path to safely resume their creative work through COVID-19 bubble residencies," said Caroline Cronson, producer of Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

"When few are able to safely gather, the works created inside Works & Process bubble residencies can provide us with a glimmer of what the future can look like as stewardship is channeled to artist-driven projects to shape a more inclusive, fair, and representative world. We are thrilled we were able to sequence bubble residency artists to, and partner with, Lincoln Center." said Duke Dang, general manager of Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

To allow audiences to go behind the scenes of these projects and into the bubble residency, Works & Process is producing a four-part docuseries

Isolation to Creation by filmmaker Nic Petry of Dancing Camera, realized with support from the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, that will premiere in January 2021 on the ALL ARTS streaming app, website and TV channel, an arts-focused multimedia platform.

Notes from the Bubble, a series for trailers for Isolation to Creation, can be viewed at:

Find more information at www.guggenheim.org/event/event_series/works-process.

Lincoln Center continues to serve audiences via Lincoln Center at Home, featuring performances and arts education series at LincolnCenter.org; through commissioning artists to create new works that respond to our current moment; and by following COVID-19 safety protocols to activate our outdoor campus with small-scale performances, arts and civic engagements, and more.

For digital offerings from Lincoln Center's resident organizations, please visit LincolnCenter.org or individual websites.

Series Details:

The Missing Element by The Beatbox House with Joseph Carella "Klassic," Brian "Hallow Dreamz" Henry, Graham Reese, Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate"

Fusing the music making of beatbox with street dance, The Missing Element was commissioned by Works & Process to marry the cypher, widely found in rap, beatbox, and break dance, with the circular architecture of the Guggenheim. Through a pandemic induced detour, a new collaboration took inspiration from the heart of Lincoln Center, the Revson Fountain. During their Works & Process bubble residency The Missing Element collaborators made up of members of The Beatbox House including Amit Bhowmick, Chris Celiz, Neil Meadows "NaPoM", Gene Shinozaki, and Kenny Urban, and dancers including flexer Joseph Carella "Klassic", Krumper Brian "Hallow Dreamz" Henry, and breakers Graham Reese and Anthony Rodriguez "Invertebrate" created a site-specific work, embodying wind, fire, water and earth to push the boundaries of creativity to inspire the spirit and recovery of New York.

Music from the Sole

Fusing Brazilian music and rhythms with body percussion and tap traditions, Lincoln Center Education artists and Works & Process alums, dancer-musician Leonardo Sandoval and bassist-composer Gregory Richardson and their company Music from the Sole including dancer Gisele Silva, pianists Noé Kains, and José Cruzata, were commissioned as part of their summer 2020 Works & Process bubble residency to create new works for both the Guggenheim and Lincoln Center. These new works feature choreographic and musical influences from Sandoval's native Brazil, and Richardson's talent combining funk, house, jazz, and Afro-Cuban music. Performed and filmed at Hearst Plaza on the very last day of their bubble residency and during the pandemic, this work serves as a beacon of hope for the safe gathering of artists and the return of the performing arts to Lincoln Center.

UnderScored byEphrat Asherie Dance and underground dance legends

UnderScored is a multi-faceted project rooted in the intergenerational stories and memories of New York City's underground club heads. Created in collaboration with legendary elders from the underground dance community, Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders (both featured in this video), Louis "Loose" Kee, and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune, the cast ranges in age from age 25-77. This project takes shape as a series of performances, community-based events and an oral history archive.

Originally commissioned by Works & Process for the subterranean theater at the Guggenheim, this work continues to evolve. Before the creators of UnderScored exited their Works & Process bubble residency, they created a site-specific work for and filmed at Lincoln Center. While the pandemic has brought club life to a halt, the bonds created on dance floors across boroughs and across generations continue to provide the company with a sense of family and community.

In conjunction with this project, the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will provide a fellowship for Asherie to collect and archive oral histories. This archive will focus on elders who are part of the generation of dancers who helped create and usher in NYC's underground dance culture in the 1970s and '80s. When it is safe, UnderScored will officially premiere in front of a live audience at Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles, performed by Les Ballet Afrik

In homage to the 30th anniversary of Paris Is Burning, the documentary about voguing and drag balls, and the powerful expression of personal pride they represent in the face of racism, homophobia, and stigma of the AIDS crisis, Works & Process commissioned Omari Wiles, founding father of the House of Oricci and a legend within the ballroom community, to produce New York Is Burning. With the premiere at the Guggenheim postponed by the pandemic, in this past summer's Works & Process bubble residency, Wiles continued to develop the commission for this company Les Ballet Afrik, with an eye to bringing the ballroom to the Guggenheim and Lincoln Center in a work featuring Wiles's AfrikFusion, a style that combines traditional African dances and Afrobeat styles with house dance and vogue.

In uncanny resemblance to the 1980's captured in Paris Is Burning, Wiles'

New York Is Burning reflects the aspirations, desires and yearnings of a diverse group of dancers for which the dance company serves as a surrogate family during yet another period where health, race, and financial crises continue to brew. The opportunity to perform at Lincoln Center is an affirmation of love, acceptance, and joy.

