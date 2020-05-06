VIDEO: Student Pays Tribute to Lin-Manuel Miranda Musicals With 'He Had My Eyes' - Usnavi Meets Hamilton

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Student Max Milian shared a video that he created as the final project for his semester's course on the works of Lin-Manuel Miranda. The video is a creative mash-up Hamilton and In the Heights!

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted out the video saying, "Did...did 17 year old me send me this...are you me"

Check out the video below!

Did...did 17 year old me send me this...are you me https://t.co/fusRHQ9CXX - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 5, 2020





