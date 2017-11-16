VIDEO: Steve Kazee: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Remain True to Story

Speaking to ET at last night's Garry Marshall Theatre's First Annual Founders Gala, Tony Award winner Steve Kazee discussed the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of the 1990's romantic comedy Pretty Woman. "I don't want to give away too much, but I think all the standards are there," says the ONCE star. "What we're trying to do is tell the story in the same way to a new audience. We just want to try to be as true to the story as possible."

Speaking about his character Edward, played by Richard Gere in the original film, Kazee shared, "I'm honored to be able to play a part he made famous and make it my own," adding "I'm eating grilled chicken and broccoli for the next two months because I will be wearing very few pieces of clothing."

He continues, "Ultimately it's a love story. That's the story we're trying to tell and we want people to walk away feeling happy." Watch the interview below!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and will begin performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited 5-week engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL). Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway in the fall of 2018. In addition to Kazee, the show will star Samantha Barks (Tom Hooper's Les Misérables) in her Broadway debut as Vivian Ward, and Orfeh as Kit de Luca, Vivian's street-walking best friend.

Source: ET

