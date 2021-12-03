VIDEO: Stephanie Hsu in the Fourth MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Teaser

Click Here for More Articles on THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Prime Video has released the fourth new teaser trailer for the fourth season of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! The new season is set to premiere on February 18, 2022.

Watch the new teaser, featuring Be More Chill album Stephanie Hsu, below!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by renowned writer Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, two-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy winner Jane Lynch.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-Comedy, six CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.