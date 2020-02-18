VIDEO: Stephanie Beatriz Talks About Auditioning for IN THE HEIGHTS

Stephanie Beatriz credits her "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star Melissa Fumero for encouraging her to give it her all and try out for the upcoming movie musical "In The Heights," which she ended up scoring a role in. Stephanie also reveals that starring in the movie with Broadway actress Daphne Rubin-Vega is extremely special since she looked up to her as a Latina woman when she was growing up.

Watch the interview from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

Stephanie Beatriz is best known for her role of Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also appeared in minor roles in the television series The Closer and Southland, as well as a recurring role on Modern Family.



She has had numerous stage appearances at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Theatreworks USA, The Old Globe Theatre, and Yale Repertory Theatre.

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros. The film's script was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You