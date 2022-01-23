VIDEO: Stars of THE PROM's US Tour and Mexican Premiere Meet on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he unites the four stars of The Prom- Kaden Kearney and Kalyn West from the US National tour and Brenda Santabalbina and Daiana Liparoti from the Spanish-language premiere in Mexico.

"It's a huge honor [to be in this show]. I can't tell you how many messages we get on Instagram..." explained West. "It's so important to see yourself reflected in your own culture and in art, in stories, on a stage, on a TV screen, in books... the self-affirmation is so powerful."

Santabalbina echoed the importance of telling this story to a new audience. "Every show we have a screaming audience for our kiss. It's amazing. It's something that is really important here. Just like on Broadway, we've never had a lesbian couple as the stars of a show. Here in Mexico we are three steps behind [the US] and to have this reaction from the audience is amazing."

