VIDEO: Sour Pickles Fuses Abba And Vaccine Hope With Parody 'Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Vaccine Appointment)

Viral Comedy Group Sour Pickles TV @sourpicklestv is at it again with another brilliant musical parody, this time satirizing ABBA's hit classic Gimme Gimme Gimme, replacing the much sought after "Man After Midnight" with 2021's newest obsession - a vaccine appointment.

Once again featuring the musical talents of Nick Laughlin (Book of Mormon, Clicquot The Revolutionary Musical), the team at Sour Pickles is taking their popular musical parodies to new heights as Nick dances his way through a socially distant Brooklyn, wowing viewers with his mesmerizing choreography in an abandoned NYC subway station.

With a cast that is nearly exploding with talent, the song also features Sam Pollino (Hamilton, Head over Heels) and Jenny Mollett (The Color Purple) as the singer's two muses that guide him across Brooklyn in search of the fabled vaccine, accompanied by AJ Blankenship (Bring It On), Carina-Kay Louchiey (Hamilton) and several others lead by Dance Captain Pierce Cassedy (Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots).

Sour Pickles has taken the depressive monotony we're all experiencing waiting for our vaccine appointments and transformed it into a colorful fantasy of hope. You can join Nick and the team at Sour Pickles here when the video goes live.

Sour Pickles TV is a Youtube channel created in 2020 by Leigh N. Silver and the team at Adaptlab Filmmakers. The channel focuses on current events, musical parodies, sports, and history through a comedic lens. "We like to make timely comedy sketches that educate our audience about the past and raise awareness about the present through laughter." Official Website: Sour Pickles TV Instagram: @sourpicklestv

AdaptLab Filmmakers is a filmmaking collective that seeks to provide a space for neurodiverse filmmakers to pioneer career paths in the film industry through collaborations on original and unique productions. AdaptLab puts a focus on diverse stories, including neurodiverse stories.