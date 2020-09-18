VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Talks About Her Love of Performing for an Audience on THE LATE SHOW

Paulson stars on Netflix's "Ratched," out today.

Stephen's good friend Sarah Paulson makes her fifth appearance on the show, commiserating with our host about the challenges of performing without an audience and their shared love for Cate Blanchett.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Sarah Paulson is acknowledged as one of today's most critically acclaimed actresses of the screen and stage. She was first introduced to Steppenwolf through her work in ensemble member Tracy Letts's Killer Joe, and the two appear in Stephen Spielberg's film The Post. Paulson's impressive film career includes features with ensemble members Lois Smith (Griffin & Phoenix), Austin Pendleton (The Notorious Bettie Page) and John Malkovich, whom she joins in the Netflix film Bird Box. On stage, she has appeared in a wide-range of productions including the title role in Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley's Folly, Cherry Orchard with Alfred Molina and Annette Bening, and Broadway's The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange.



On television, Sarah Paulson's inspired performances have captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in AMERICAN CRIME Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson earned her numerous awards including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and Emmy Award. Sarah also received four consecutive Emmy nominations for her character portrayals in Ryan Murphy's award-winning television series, American Horror Story. Her upcoming projects include AMERICAN CRIME Story: Katrina, Gary Ross's Ocean's 8, the female-driven spinoff of Ocean's Eleven, M. Night Shyamalan's Glass, and the Netflix series Ratched, based on the character Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, for which she is set to produce and star in the title role.

