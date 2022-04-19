VIDEO: Sam Rockwell Talks Rehearsing AMERICAN BUFFALO Throughout the Pandemic on the TONIGHT SHOW

Sam Rockwell appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss his new role in American Buffalo on Broadway.

Rockwell discussed growing his mustache for the role, performing in front of his famous friends in the audience, and how he and Laurence Fishburne rehearsed the play throughout the pandemic.

"This was supposed to be two years ago. We were shut down at the beginning of lockdown of the pandemic. It was very tough, it was kind of heartbreaking. Of course, we thought it would be over in two weeks, a month and so [Laurence] Fishburne and I continued to run lines and FaceTime and Zoom, and occasionally Neil [Pepe], the director, and Darren [Criss] would join. We just did it because we were losing our minds," Rockwell revealed to Fallon.

David Mamet's American Buffalo opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on April 14, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, starring Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).

American Buffalo will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

