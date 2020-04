Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Season of Concert recently hosted a Chicago Offstage! online benefit. As a bonus, two previous Julie Jordans from Carousel, Sally Murphy and Jessie Mueller performed the entire "bench scene" including the song If I Loved You!

Sally played Julie, and Jessie took on the role of Billy Bigelow for the virtual performance that both stars filmed from home.







