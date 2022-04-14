VIDEO: SWEET MAGNOLIAS Star Hunter Burke Shares His Artistic Journey From the Sugarcane Fields to Serenity on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the mega talented, kind, and thoughtful "Sweet Magnolia" Star, Hunter Burke who plays 'Trotter Vidhyakorn', on both seasons of the hit Netflix show. Hunter takes us through his artistic journey from working alongside his father in a sugarcane field, to getting representation as an actor, to writing and producing the acclaimed feature film, "Lost Bayou" which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. He also shares why he thinks "Sweet Magnolias" has resonated so loudly with audiences worldwide.

Before closing out the episode with a fun Netflix Trivia Game, Hunter provides insight into how he manages being both a working actor and a full time writer, the unglamorous side of the Artist life and the importance of finding time to create everyday!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the joy of the hit ABC show "Abbott Elementary'' and the iconic, "This is Us'', currently in its final season. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.