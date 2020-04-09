VIDEO: Ruben Santiago-Hudson's LACKAWANNA BLUES Launches Center Theatre Group 'Scenes From the Vault' Series

Reaching back into their rich history at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre, Center Theatre Group is launching Scenes from the Vault, a series of videos of some favorite moments on the three stages.

The series launches with Ruben Santiago-Hudson's opening scene from his autobiographical, "Lackawanna Blues."

"As we work to prepare for the day that we can return to the theatre, it is important to remind ourselves of what we are fighting for," said Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie. "I hope these videos will spark memories of the plays you loved, give you a glimpse of the shows you missed and remind you of the power of theatre. They can never replace the experience of being in the theatre but looking back to these moving, provoking and entertaining scenes can help tide us over until we are all back together and in the presence of these remarkable storytellers."

Scenes from the Vault is part of Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On project, which includes the previously announced series of videos created in this time of social distancing by Center Theatre Group's family of artists and is available to view online at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn.

Born out of the search for new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art-and what that can look like while stages are dark, the Art Goes On project gives audiences an opportunity to get to know members of Center Theatre Group's artistic community on a personal level. Sharing what theatre means to them along with showcasing their art in the time of social distancing, this new video series highlights the importance of theatre both for the artist and audience.





