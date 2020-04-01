VIDEO: Rory O'Malley Sings 'You'll Be Back' for Geffen Stayhouse

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Geffen Playhouse presents Geffen Stayhouse! They will be be sharing exclusive, original content every Wednesday from some of their Geffen alumns and favorite theater artists.

Watch Rory O'Malley sing 'You'll Be Back' From Hamilton below!

Rory O'Malley earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his role in The Book of Mormon. Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Off-Broadway: Newsical. Regional: Created the role of Richie Cunningham in Garry Marshall's Happy Days The Musical for Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, and recorded the original cast album. Carnegie Mellon grad. Rory is also co-founder of Broadway Impact, Broadway's response to the fight for marriage equality.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You