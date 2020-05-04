VIDEO: Rob McClure Channels His Inner Conductor With #ConductorCam
Rob McClure took to Twitter to post the first video in a series he's calling #ConductorCam!
McClure recreated what the conductor's screen looks like during a show, complete with a toy phone and a baton.
Watch the video below!
Ladies and Gentleman...I give you the world premier of an ongoing series I'm calling... #conductorcam?#quarantinelife #werefinehere pic.twitter.com/7j9f6Mvpkn- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 4, 2020
Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. He is starring in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was set to open this year, before the Broadway shutdown took place.
Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."
