Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

VIDEO: Richard Ridge 'Auditions' for the Creators of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

pixeltracker

Richard chats with two of the show's creators, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mar. 18, 2022  

The Play That Goes Wrong has taken on audiences in London, on Broadway, and far beyond. Now the beloved play is running off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), where it is still cracking up theatregoers eight times a week.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Below, watch as Lewis and Sayer check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the show's incredible journey and let him "audition" for the next cast!

The Play That Goes Wrong
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge