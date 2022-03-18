VIDEO: Richard Ridge 'Auditions' for the Creators of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Play That Goes Wrong has taken on audiences in London, on Broadway, and far beyond. Now the beloved play is running off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), where it is still cracking up theatregoers eight times a week.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Below, watch as Lewis and Sayer check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the show's incredible journey and let him "audition" for the next cast!