Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Star Maggie Weston Gets Surprise On-Stage Proposal

Congratulations to the pair!

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Maggie Weston, one of the stars of The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway got the surprise of a liftetime on stage! 

After the show's curtain call, Weston was surprised by her partner, Dr. George Russo, who proposed to her onstage! 

Russo shared, "I figured what better way to show you how committed I am than this, 'cause I love you," before getting down on one knee!

Check out the video below! 

@bwaygoeswrong A #BwayGoesWrong proposal gone RIGHT!! Congratulations to @Maggie Weston on her engagement ♥️  #theplaythatgoeswrong #mischiefcomedy #offbroadway #theatre #nyctheatre #goeswrong #proposal #engagement ♬ original sound - The Play That Goes Wrong Bway

About The Play That Goes Wrong

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call. 




