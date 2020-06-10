Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Renee Fleming Chats With Deepak Chopra, MD, and Rudy Tanzi, PhD on MUSIC AND MIND LIVE

Article Pixel Jun. 10, 2020  

Episode 4 has been released of Music and Mind LIVE.

In the episode, Renée Fleming welcomes the world-famous author Deepak Chopra and renowned neuroscientist and musician Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, to discuss "An Integrated Approach to COVID-19 and the Mind."

Check out the episode below!

Music and Mind LIVE is a weekly webinar series with Renée Fleming, in conversation with scientists and practitioners exploring the powerful impact of music and arts on human health and the brain. Live episodes air TUESDAYS at 5 PM EDT / 2 PM PDT. Episodes are free to watch, with no registration required.

VIDEO: Renee Fleming Chats With Deepak Chopra, MD, and Rudy Tanzi, PhD on MUSIC AND MIND LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell Sing for Hope with a HAIRSPRAY Anthem
  • VIDEO: Public Theater Artists Perform 'Ring of Keys' From FUN HOME
  • VIDEO: THRILLER LIVE! Cast Members Release 'I'll Be There' in Support of Black Lives Matter
  • VIDEO: Kerry Washington Shares Her Opinions on the Protests: 'Democracy Works if We All Show Up'
  • VIDEO: Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin Star in 10 Minute Play IN-ZOOM
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW