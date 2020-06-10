VIDEO: Renee Fleming Chats With Deepak Chopra, MD, and Rudy Tanzi, PhD on MUSIC AND MIND LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Episode 4 has been released of Music and Mind LIVE.

In the episode, Renée Fleming welcomes the world-famous author Deepak Chopra and renowned neuroscientist and musician Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, to discuss "An Integrated Approach to COVID-19 and the Mind."

Check out the episode below!

Music and Mind LIVE is a weekly webinar series with Renée Fleming, in conversation with scientists and practitioners exploring the powerful impact of music and arts on human health and the brain. Live episodes air TUESDAYS at 5 PM EDT / 2 PM PDT. Episodes are free to watch, with no registration required.

