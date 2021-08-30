VIDEO: Rehearsals Resume with the Queens of SIX on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Get ready, queens! The Broadway production of SIX, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will resume performances on Friday, September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. SIX will celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Broadway cast will feature Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, and new cast member Keirsten Hodgens.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

Check out a just-released video of the company back in rehearsals below!