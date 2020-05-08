Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!
"One of [his wife, Mandy Karimloo]'s favorite #MT songs so I was happy that [Sierra] and I shared an equally mutual admiration for this song," Karimloo wrote in the caption of the video, shared to his Instagram page. "So happy to finally sing this together."
Watch the video below!
a-?i??One of @mandykarimloo 's favorite #MT songs so I was happy that @officialsierraboggess and I shared an equally mutual admiration for this songa-?i??We recorded this a few weeks back. So happy to finally sing this togethera-?i??
A post shared by Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) on May 8, 2020 at 1:40am PDT
