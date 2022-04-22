VIDEO: Rachel Zegler Sings PHANTOM, FUNNY GIRL & More For 'Song Association'

Rachel Zegler put her musical knowledge to the test while playing a game of Song Association with ELLE Magazine.

The Golden Globe winner, who is currently in London filming Disney's new live-action remake of Snow White, sang on-the-spot renditions of some musical theatre classics, including "All that Jazz" from Chicago, "No One Else" from Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, "What Baking Can Do" from Waitress, "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton, "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables, "Never Enough" from the Greatest Showman, "The Wizard and I" from Wicked, "Goodbye Love" from Rent, "I Know It's Today" from Shrek: the Musical, and "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl.

Watch the complete video below!

Zegler also included three songs from West Side Story, which she recently starred in as Maria, including "I Feel Pretty," "Tonight," and "America." She touched upon the fact that "I Feel Pretty" was nearly cut from the recent film and explained the decision to keep it.

"Both Stephen Sondheim and Steven Spielberg didn't really see how it fit in narratively. But, luckily, Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner ... really fought for it to be in the film because it was the last moment we really see Maria happy and her blissful ignorance to what's really going on in her life," Zegler said of the song.

She also included two songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera and "Memory" from Cats, which garnered a response from the legendary composer himself.

"What an honour to have such wonderful (and on the spot, nonetheless) renditions of both

@PhantomOpera and @CatsMusical from the incredibly talented @rachelzegler on @ELLEmagazine. Huge congratulations on your stunning performance in @WestSideMovie," Webber tweeted.

What an honour to have such wonderful (and on the spot, nonetheless) renditions of both @PhantomOpera and @CatsMusical from the incredibly talented @rachelzegler on @ELLEmagazine. Huge congratulations on your stunning performance in @WestSideMovie. - ALW https://t.co/YDY9r9QY8h - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 22, 2022

Watch Rachel Zelger play Song Association with ELLE Magazine here: