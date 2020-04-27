VIDEO: ROCK OF AGES Hollywood Cast Shares Special Message for Co-Star Nick Cordero

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As Nick Cordero fights complications due to coronavirus, his Rock of Ages Hollywood co-stars and family came together to give him a special message.

Jonathan Quesenberry, Music Director, shared the video on his Facebook page and it can be viewed below!

To learn more about his story, or to donate and help his family please visit Nick's GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-amanda-kloots-nick-cordero-amp-elvis?fbclid=IwAR0CV9k-Vu8lAxab2_1BmNE1W5WcB0fqPLmnPbHYoT3Aj6og8D6zRZVJyWc

The Rock of Ages Hollywood family posted that they can't wait to rock with Nick again!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You