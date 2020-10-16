Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and More Perform "Feed Me (Git It)" From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The song features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman.

Oct. 16, 2020  

Quentin Garzón has released his latest cover, of "Feed Me (Git It)" from Little Shop of Horrors.

Performers include Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (The Wild Party, Jekyll & Hyde, A Tale of Two Cities, Dance of the Vampires, Wonderful Town), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Sister Act, The Lion King), Nick Bernardi (Rock of Ages), and Ashley En-Fu Matthews (Rock of Ages)

The band is comprised of Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II; Peter Douskalis - Guitar; Magdalena Kress - Bass; Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II; Richard Philbin - Flute, Tenor & Bari Sax; Brad Bailey - Drums; Ian Kelley - Percussion; and Ford Fourqurean - Clarinet.

Check out the video below!

