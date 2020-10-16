VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and More Perform

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman.

Quentin Garzón has released his latest cover, of "Feed Me (Git It)" from Little Shop of Horrors.

Performers include Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (The Wild Party, Jekyll & Hyde, A Tale of Two Cities, Dance of the Vampires, Wonderful Town), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Sister Act, The Lion King), Nick Bernardi (Rock of Ages), and Ashley En-Fu Matthews (Rock of Ages)

The band is comprised of Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II; Peter Douskalis - Guitar; Magdalena Kress - Bass; Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II; Richard Philbin - Flute, Tenor & Bari Sax; Brad Bailey - Drums; Ian Kelley - Percussion; and Ford Fourqurean - Clarinet.

Check out the video below!

