VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and More Perform "Feed Me (Git It)" From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
The song features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman.
Quentin Garzón has released his latest cover, of "Feed Me (Git It)" from Little Shop of Horrors.
The song features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman.
Performers include Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (The Wild Party, Jekyll & Hyde, A Tale of Two Cities, Dance of the Vampires, Wonderful Town), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Sister Act, The Lion King), Nick Bernardi (Rock of Ages), and Ashley En-Fu Matthews (Rock of Ages)
The band is comprised of Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II; Peter Douskalis - Guitar; Magdalena Kress - Bass; Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II; Richard Philbin - Flute, Tenor & Bari Sax; Brad Bailey - Drums; Ian Kelley - Percussion; and Ford Fourqurean - Clarinet.
Check out the video below!
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: John Legend Performs 'Never Break' at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
- VIDEO: Chris Colfer Talks About His Book 'A Tale of Witchcraft' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Josh Gad Gets a Surprise From GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and More Perform "Feed Me (Git It)" From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS