VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Carrie St. Louis Sing 'Maybe I Like It This Way/What is It About Her'
Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Carrie St. Louis singing 'Maybe I Like It This Way/What is It About Her' from Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party.
Check out the video below!
Band:
Piano - Will Buck
Keyboard II - Justin Ramos
Bass - Magdalena Kress
Trumpet - Kate Amrine
Reed I & II - Brian Levels
Reed III - Richard Philbin
Percussion - Brad Bailey
