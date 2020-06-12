VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Carrie St. Louis Sing 'Maybe I Like It This Way/What is It About Her'

Shutdown Streaming
Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Carrie St. Louis singing 'Maybe I Like It This Way/What is It About Her' from Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party.

Band:

Piano - Will Buck

Keyboard II - Justin Ramos

Bass - Magdalena Kress

Trumpet - Kate Amrine

Reed I & II - Brian Levels

Reed III - Richard Philbin

Percussion - Brad Bailey

