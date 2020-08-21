Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Mehry Eslaminia and Chase Ramsey Sing 'I Wish I Could Go Back to College'
Check out the latest video in the series!
Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Mehry Eslaminia (Roundabout's 1776) and Chase Ramsey (The Book of Mormon) singing "I Wish I Could Go Back to College" from Avenue Q.
Check out the video below!
Band:
Jeremy Goodman - Piano/Key II
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Magda Kress - Bass
Richard Philbin - Alto Saxophone
Brad Bailey - Drums
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Performs 'For What It's Worth' at the Democratic National Convention
- VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks Taking Zoom Dance Classes in Preparation For THE MUSIC MAN
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the Democratic National Convention
- VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Reveals He Wants to Do a Broadway Musical on THE LATE LATE SHOW