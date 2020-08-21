Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Mehry Eslaminia and Chase Ramsey Sing 'I Wish I Could Go Back to College'

Aug. 21, 2020  

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Mehry Eslaminia (Roundabout's 1776) and Chase Ramsey (The Book of Mormon) singing "I Wish I Could Go Back to College" from Avenue Q.

Band:

Jeremy Goodman - Piano/Key II
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Magda Kress - Bass
Richard Philbin - Alto Saxophone
Brad Bailey - Drums

