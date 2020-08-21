VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Mehry Eslaminia and Chase Ramsey Sing 'I Wish I Could Go Back to College'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Mehry Eslaminia (Roundabout's 1776) and Chase Ramsey (The Book of Mormon) singing "I Wish I Could Go Back to College" from Avenue Q.

Band:

Jeremy Goodman - Piano/Key II

Peter Douskalis - Guitar

Magda Kress - Bass

Richard Philbin - Alto Saxophone

Brad Bailey - Drums



