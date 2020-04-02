Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quarantine Chorus Performs 'Winter Song' by Ingrid Michaelson and Sara Bareilles

A group calling themselves the Quarantine Chorus has posted a cover of "Winter Song" by Ingrid Michaelson and Sara Bareilles!

The group created the video, with each member performing separately. The video was then uploaded to the YouTube channel of actor Kennedy Kanagawa.

Check it out below!

The video was also shared on Twitter by actor BD Wong, who says, "Watch it, it'll make you feel real feelings and maybe you'll wanna make something nice afterwards, and share it, too."

