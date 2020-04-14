VIDEO: Public Theater Raises Awareness For the 2020 Census, Featuring Jon Hoche, Raymond J. Lee, Stevie Walker-Webb, and More

Shutdown Streaming
The Public Theater has released a video, raising awareness for the 2020 Census.

"We believe that culture belongs to everyone. And that everyone has a right to have their voice heard," the caption reads.

The video features Angélique Roché, Chase Strangio, Jon Hoche, Raymond J. Lee, and Stevie Walker-Webb.

The Public is encouraging all to complete the 2020 Census today at 2020census.gov to ensure that federal funding comes to your community.

