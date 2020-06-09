VIDEO: Public Theater Artists Perform 'Ring of Keys' From FUN HOME

Artists from The Public Theater have created a video performing 'Ring of Keys' from Fun Home in honor of pride month!

"We're able to celebrate Pride each year because Black and POC trans women made their voices heard and confronted police violence and discrimination during the Stonewall riots," the caption of the video reads. "Violence continues to disproportionately impact the Black trans community, and if you have the means, we encourage you to make a contribution in support of organizations and causes that center Black trans people."

"This video is for those in the LGBTQ+ community who continue to struggle to feel seen and heard, especially in this uniquely isolating time. You are not alone."

Artists included are Amara J. Brady, Billy Bustamante, Eric Cheng, David Clarke (he/him), Kit DeZolt, Isaac Q Grivett (they/them), Ryan J. Haddad (he/him), Devon Hayakawa (she/her/hers), Alyssa K. Howard, Clyde J.(they/them), Aaron Jin, Francis Jue, Mark Tam Quach (he/him), Lily Randall (they/them), Elana Ron, Soara-Joye Ross, M.A. Santos-Garner (they/he/she), Sarah Smallman, Shaun Tuazon (he/him), Ella Wu, and Wallace Yan (they/them).

Watch the performance below!

