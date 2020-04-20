VIDEO: Playwright Donald Marguiles Teaches Character Building for MTC Education

How do we create strong, vivid, and memorable characters? In this module from MTC Education viewers will explore making bold choices, view an excerpt from MTC's production of Donald Margulies' LONG LOST, and create a character for whom you will write a monologue.

You can visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/... and click on "Creating Strong Characters" to download supplemental resources referenced in the module. And, be sure to post your original monologue to Instagram and tag @mtc_nyc #MTCEducation

Founded in 1989, MTC Education was the first education department created by a major theatre company in New York City, and quickly became a standard of excellence for the field. Today, MTC Education uses the power of live theatre and hands-on playwriting experiences to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives.





