VIDEO: Pixie Dust Players Perform a Quarantine Medley of Disney Song Parodies

Pixie Dust Players don't let quarantine stop them from performing together! The group of performers recorded a Quarantine Medley, featuring parodies of Disney songs with the theme of staying inside.

The medley features parodies of songs like Reflection, Under the Sea, When Will My Life Begin? and many more.

Watch below!

Since 2007, with artistic director Lindsay Maron at the helm, Pixie Dust Players has produced 50+ productions (including world premieres and pilot productions) and continues to offer a wide variety of programs to students spanning a large age range and differing experience levels.

Pixie Dust strives to provide high quality theatrical opportunities, allowing students to be touched by the magic of theatre through performing, working backstage and discovering new talents. Pixie Dust took residence at UCPAC in 2017.





