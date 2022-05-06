VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses the Importance of SUFFS on the TODAY SHOW

Phillipa Soo sat down on the third hour of the TODAY Show this morning to discuss the importance of the new Off-Broadway musical, SUFFS.

"I think at the end of the day, the important thing that I hope that people take away from the show is that the fight for justice is not done by one person's generation alone. It's the generations that have come before us, it's the generations that will come after us. We owe it to their legacy, to honor their legacy, to show up to the ballot box to participate in democracy," Soo stated.

A musical event one hundred years in the making, Suffs brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women's suffrage movement.

Soo also touched on the fact that SUFFS is her return to The Public Theater, the same theatre that she originated the role of Eliza in Hamilton at.

"It's an honor. I mean, to gather in a space and to witness art together, to be in a room with people, with an audience and to share this experience is just so moving and so important, especially at this time," she revealed.

Written by and featuring one of the most exciting new voices in theater, Shaina Taub, this epic new musical takes an unflinching look at these unsung trailblazers. In the years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, an impassioned group of suffragists-"Suffs" as they called themselves-took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country.

Watch the new interview here: