VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Putting Her Own Spin on Cinderella in INTO THE WOODS on TODAY

Phillipa Soo appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss playing Cinderella in the new Broadway revival of Into the Woods.

During the interview, Soo shared how she put her own spin on the iconic character.

"The material is just so rich and it just asks you to bring all of yourself to it and so I really got to bring some of my feisty, quirkier sides to my princess," Soo shared.

The Tony-nominee also shared her thoughts on the show's viral Milky White character, what it's like working with the all-star cast, and the differences between her voice-over work and stage work.

Into the Woods is now in its limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre through August 28. The production also stars Patina Miller, Brian D'Arcy James, Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshua Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival of Into the Woods is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

Watch the new interview here: