VIDEO: Patrick Cassidy Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Patrick Cassidy, who is getting the gang back together next week for a reunion of the original company of Assassins. The star-studded 30-year reunion of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8pm EST, as part of the "Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy" series. Check back right here at BroadwayWorld to watch live!

"The original cast of Assassins was the most talented and celebrated team I have ever been a part of, and to have everyone back in one forum for the first time is almost beyond imagination," said Cassidy. "Having Steve and John discuss the vision behind the story, which is very relevant even 30 years later, will provide fans a very unique experience. The cast will offer personal, probably never-heard, stories from the production, and several of us will even perform songs."