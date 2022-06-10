VIDEO: Patina Miller Talks Preparing For INTO THE WOODS on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan

Click Here for More Articles on Into the Woods

Patina Miller sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on LIVE! this morning to discuss starring in Into the Woods on Broadway.

Miller looked back on her time in Pippin on Broadway and discussed Into the Woods rehearsals and why she has a new understanding of the musical as a mother.

"Into the Woods is one of my favorite musicals and is a musical I didn't quite understand but I loved the music when I was younger but now that I'm a mother, it lands in such a different way," Miller shared.

Into the Woods will begin its limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre on Tuesday, June 28, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. The production will also star Brian D'Acry James, Sara Bareilles, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshu Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more.

Watch the new interview here: